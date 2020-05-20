Kendrick Perkins Says Michael Jordan 'Broke Every Player Code Imaginable'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kendrick Perkins had some harsh words for Michael Jordan following the conclusion of The Last Dance.

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump on Wednesday, Perkins criticized the Chicago Bulls legend for his treatment of his teammates, both throughout his career and in testimonials made in the documentary.

"Michael Jordan broke every player code imaginable," Perkins said, adding: "Some of the things he was saying on the plane with Scott Burrell, saying that he was in the club every night, talking about what Horace Grant said about guys doing drugs, everyone except [Jordan]."

On Tuesday, Jordan's former Bulls teammate Horace Grant—who is featured prominently in The Last Dance via archival footage and recent interviews—took Jordan to task over how information was presented throughout the series in an appearance on ESPN Chicago's Kap & Co:

"During this so-called documentary, if you say something about him, he's gonna cut you off. He's gonna try to destroy your character. I mean, Charles Barkley, they've been friends for over 20, 30 years and he said something about Michael's management with the Charlotte Hornets and then they haven't spoken since then.

"My point is that he said I was the snitch but yet still after 30, 35 years, he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammate's rooms and seeing coke and weed and women. Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there."

Kap & Co host David Kaplan reported Wednesday (h/t Daniel Greenberg of Wrigley Sports) that Jordan's Bulls co-star Scottie Pippen is "beyond livid" about his portrayal in the documentary.

"At the end of the day, The Last Dance was to praise Mike, which it should have been," Perkins said. "But you didn't have to tear down other people to praise your greatness."

Jordan had a say in when the archival footage of the 1997-98 season would be released, and his fingerprints are all over the editorial decisions made in the series. Grant, Pippen and the rest of the subjects interviewed didn't have to participate.

The documentary went to great lengths to show how far Jordan would push himself to get a competitive edge. He may have pushed his former teammates too far.