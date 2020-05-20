Warriors' Kevon Looney Undergoes Successful Surgery on Core Muscle Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season, if it resumes, after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

The Warriors announced the procedure, which took place at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, was successful Wednesday. Looney is expected to return for the 2020-21 season.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr interviewing NBA draft prospects on Zoom

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr interviewing NBA draft prospects on Zoom

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Pierce Says LeBron Shouldn't Be Considered Top-5 Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pierce Says LeBron Shouldn't Be Considered Top-5 Ever

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Could Be Back by Mid-July

    League is discussing having players train in mid-June with hopes of games tipping off around mid-July

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Could Be Back by Mid-July

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report