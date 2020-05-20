Warriors' Kevon Looney Undergoes Successful Surgery on Core Muscle Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season, if it resumes, after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

The Warriors announced the procedure, which took place at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, was successful Wednesday. Looney is expected to return for the 2020-21 season.

