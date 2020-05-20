Report: Scottie Pippen 'So Angry' at Michael Jordan over 'Last Dance' Portrayal

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen reportedly is the latest of Michael Jordan's former teammates who is unhappy with how he was portrayed in The Last Dance.

Per David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago (h/t Daniel Greenberg of Wrigley Sports), Pippen is "so angry" and "beyond livid" at Jordan over how he came across on the documentary.

