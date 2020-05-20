Tom Brady, LeBron, Alex Morgan to Be Featured in Apple's 'Greatness Code' Series

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Six Super Bowl titles, three NBA championships and two World Cup titles. 

That's a lot of "greatness."

Tom Brady, LeBron James and Alex Morgan reportedly will all be featured athletes on the upcoming seven-episode documentary series Greatness Code that debuts July 10 on Apple TV Plus, per Will Thorne of Variety.

According to Thorne, UNINTERRUPTED—founded by James and Maverick Carter—and Religion of Sports—founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan—will co-produce the series.

The series, which will also feature Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Kelly Slater and Shaun White, will not just be a rundown of accomplishments and widely known championships but rather highlight "untold stories and pivotal moments that defined each athlete's career."

