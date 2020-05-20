Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger 'Let It Rip' in Injury Rehab Throwing Session

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer said Wednesday quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has started throwing his complete repertoire of passes at peak velocity during a workout Saturday. 

Switzer, who was part of the session, told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic it felt like Big Ben was back to full strength after being limited to two appearances last season before suffering an elbow injury:

"Man, he let it rip. There was no restraint, no hesitancy, he was just out there. He has been throwing like that for a while and, in my opinion at least, getting out there on that field for the first time and throwing full-speed routes was refreshing. The control factor was taken out of it. He was out there and he was throwing. Did some off-schedule stuff. No restraints. He threw everything—across his body. Everything."

                 

