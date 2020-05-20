Patrick Chung, Patriots Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly keeping a key piece of their defense through the 2023 campaign. 

On Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reported the Patriots and safety Patrick Chung reached an agreement on a two-year extension that goes through the 2023 season. Chung will receive a $3 million signing bonus and will now make up to $12.8 million over the next four years.

He was previously signed through the 2021 campaign with a potential out in 2020.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the Patriots created $925,000 in salary-cap space by changing Chung's deal and providing additional years. 

Doug Kyed of NESN noted the team now has enough space to sign safety Kyle Dugger, who it drafted in the second round this year, and pointed out Chung will not be a "surprise cut" this season following this extension.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided additional details:

In January, Reiss reported Chung's charge of cocaine possession was conditionally dismissed in New Hampshire. However, as Garafolo pointed out, he could still face disciplinary action from the league or team.

Video Play Button

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the University of Oregon product considered retirement this offseason before this extension.

The Patriots selected Chung in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft, and he played the first four seasons of his career with the team before suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2013 campaign. He then returned to the Patriots prior to the 2014 season and has been with them ever since.

He is a three-time Super Bowl champion who helped the defense lead the way last season while Tom Brady and the offense struggled at times by appearing in 13 games with 51 tackles and three passes defended.

Chung figures to be a veteran leader for New England in 2020 even if he doesn't make the same impact on the field as he did in his prime.

