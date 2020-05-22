Every NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon in 2020

0 of 32

Every offseason, NFL teams have a chance to add new and impactful pieces to their rosters. High draft picks and marquee free agents often generate the most buzz—specifically those who can be considered weapons.

While football junkies love to watch an offensive lineman dominate or a fullback open holes, those positions typically don't move the needle for casual fans. When it comes to offseason additions, they're looking for players who rack up yards, tackles, sacks and touchdowns.

In short, fans want to see their favorite teams add players who can wreck game plans or must be specifically game-planned to stop. Fortunately, every team has added at least one new piece this offseason who meets that criteria.

Using factors like physical potential, proven production, scheme fit and projected role, let's go through the top new weapon for each franchise.