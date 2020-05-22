Every NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon in 2020

Every NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon in 2020May 22, 2020
Every offseason, NFL teams have a chance to add new and impactful pieces to their rosters. High draft picks and marquee free agents often generate the most buzz—specifically those who can be considered weapons.
While football junkies love to watch an offensive lineman dominate or a fullback open holes, those positions typically don't move the needle for casual fans. When it comes to offseason additions, they're looking for players who rack up yards, tackles, sacks and touchdowns.
In short, fans want to see their favorite teams add players who can wreck game plans or must be specifically game-planned to stop. Fortunately, every team has added at least one new piece this offseason who meets that criteria.
Using factors like physical potential, proven production, scheme fit and projected role, let's go through the top new weapon for each franchise.
Arizona Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Wideout DeAndre Hopkins isn't only the top new weapon for the Arizona Cardinals; he's arguably the best acquisition for any team during the 2020 offseason.
A true mismatch at receiver, the three-time first-team All-Pro should immediately make quarterback Kyler Murray better.
"An absolute workhorse, Hopkins has averaged a target share of at least 30 percent while ranking no lower than 10th in targets, receptions, receiving yards and end zone targets each of the past three seasons," ESPN's Mike Clay wrote.
Hopkins can be a security blanket for Murray, and he'll draw attention away from fellow wideouts Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. He's going to dominate the stat sheet on his own, too. Last season, Hopkins racked up 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 receptions with the Houston Texans.
Atlanta Falcons: RB Todd Gurley
What do you get the offense that already has a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback and arguably the top receiver of the past decade? How about a three-time Pro Bowl running back?
That's what the Atlanta Falcons did when they signed running back Todd Gurley shortly after the Los Angeles Rams released him.
While Gurley may not be the same game-breaker that he was early on in his career, he's still a brutal inside runner who will complement Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the rest of the Falcons passing attack.
Two seasons ago, Gurley rushed for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The mere threat of that type of production will prevent opposing defenses from selling out to stop the pass against Atlanta.
Baltimore Ravens: DE Calais Campbell
The Baltimore Ravens had a league-best 14-2 record in 2019, but they were not a complete team. Their defense struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks, and they racked up only 37 sacks (21st in the NFL) despite typically playing with a lead.
The Ravens pass rush should be much more formidable in 2020 largely thanks to the addition of defensive end Calais Campbell. The five-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year is a tremendous teammate and leader.
Opposing quarterbacks won't be thrilled to see Campbell lined up against them. Over the past three seasons, he racked up 31.5 sacks and six passes defended with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Along with rookie first-rounder Patrick Queen, Campbell should help transform Baltimore's front seven from good to downright scary.
Buffalo Bills: WR Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills did something this offseason that they've needed to do for roughly two years: They got quarterback Josh Allen a legitimate No. 1 receiver.
Allen, who helped lead the Bills to the playoffs last season, has long operated with a patchwork receiving corps. John Brown and Cole Beasley are fine complementary receivers, but they are not true No. 1 options.
Former Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs is one.
Although the Bills had to surrender a first-round pick in the trade for Diggs, the price was worth it. While there were plenty of premier receiver prospects in this draft class, they remain unproven at the pro level. Diggs, on the other hand, is an experienced NFL receiver who can help Allen continue his development.
Diggs caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Vikings.
Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater
The Carolina Panthers parted ways with longtime starting quarterback Cam Newton this offseason. To replace him, they signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract.
While a healthy Newton can be one of the NFL's biggest weapons, the Panthers' former starter hasn't been fully healthy over the past two seasons. Though Bridgewater isn't as dynamic as a healthy Newton, he nevertheless can be a dangerous addition because of his accuracy, reliability and leadership skills.
The 27-year-old has already spent time this offseason working out with new Carolina receiver Robby Anderson.
Bridgewater went 5-0 in five games as a starter for the New Orleans Saints last season and finished the year with 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. This year, he'll have Anderson, young wideouts D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey at his disposal.
Chicago Bears: TE Cole Kmet
Nick Foles, whom the Chicago Bears acquired via trade in mid-March, could emerge as their top new weapon. However, he'll first have to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback gig.
Regardless of who starts under center, the Bears are going to need offensive weapons. That's where rookie tight end Cole Kmet comes into play.
While free-agent acquisition Jimmy Graham can be a serviceable short-yardage and red-zone target, Kmet can be a dynamic field-stretching pass-catcher.
"Once he's striding, he becomes a legitimate second-level threat with sneaky separation speed and intriguing ball skills," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Kmet.
While Graham may begin the season as Chicago's primary tight end, Kmet will bring the big-play ability as the team's tight end of the future. He'll likely be around far after Graham, Trubisky and Foles are gone.
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow
From a physical standpoint, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow isn't much different than longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton. He has good size (6'3", 221 lbs), above-average arm strength, solid athleticism and great short-to-mid-range accuracy.
Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, possesses the same skill set. However, Burrow's competitive edge, football IQ and uncanny leadership allowed him to parlay those skills into an undefeated LSU season, a national championship, a Heisman Trophy and perhaps the greatest season by a college quarterback ever: 5,671 passing yards with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019.
Burrow is the most dangerous weapon Cincinnati has added in recent memory. He won't physically dominate like some players featured here, but as long as he can harness his potential like he did this past season, he'll ensure that the Bengals will always have a chance to win.
Cleveland Browns: TE Austin Hooper
In terms of impact, Cleveland Browns fans should be most thrilled by the additions of offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. They should give quarterback Baker Mayfield the bookend offensive linemen he needs to have a comfortable pocket and to recapture his rookie success.
In terms of weapons, though, no addition is more exciting than two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper.
The Stanford product has exploded as one of the league's top pass-catching tight ends over the past two seasons, racking up 146 receptions, 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns in that span. The 25-year-old will be an incredible complement to the likes of Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and David Njoku, and he could be a long-term piece of Cleveland's offensive puzzle.
Dallas Cowboys: WR CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb was a luxury draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys already had 1,000-yard receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup to go with an elite running back in Ezekiel Elliott.
However, Lamb can make the Cowboys offense even more dangerous.
Last season, the 6'2", 189-pound pass-catcher racked up 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 receptions. He'll be an asset in his own right, but he'll also make it virtually impossible for opposing defenses to double-team Cooper or load the box to stop Elliott.
Assuming franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott signs his tender and doesn't hold out, the Cowboys signal-caller could be in store for his best pro season yet thanks to the addition of Lamb.
Denver Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy
Wideout Jerry Jeudy was less of a luxury pick for the Denver Broncos, although they do have a rising star in Courtland Sutton. That means the former Alabama wideout could have an even bigger rookie impact than Lamb, and he should help further facilitate the development of second-year quarterback Drew Lock.
If Sutton is Denver's No. 1 receiver, Jeudy can be its 1A. He'll create holes in the defense with his superb route skills, which should provide Lock with regular easy completions.
"In 20 years of doing this, he's the best college route-runner I've ever seen," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said of Jeudy.
Along with fellow rookie KJ Hamler, Jeudy should dramatically transform the Broncos' passing attack.
Detroit Lions: RB D'Andre Swift
The Detroit Lions have struggled to field a threatening rushing attack for what seems like a lifetime.
In 2018, then-rookie Kerryon Johnson became the first Lions running back to have a 100-yard game since 2013. While he has shown flashes in his two NFL seasons, he's also missed 13 games because of injuries.
That's likely why Detroit used a second-round pick on D'Andre Swift and why the Georgia product can be the best new weapon of the offseason.
Swift is a quick and decisive runner who isn't going to waste time dancing behind the line. Like Nick Chubb before him, Swift is deadly after his first cut, a trait that helped him rack up 1,218 rushing yards and 6.21 yards per carry last season.
Swift should help Detroit finally feature a ground game that can threaten opponents. That in turn will make it more difficult to defend Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay and the Lions passing attack.
Green Bay Packers: RB A.J. Dillon
While the Green Bay Packers are coming off a 13-3 season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, they didn't meaningfully address their glaring lack of a No. 2 receiver this offseason. The most dangerous pass-catcher they added was plodding possession wideout Devin Funchess.
However, the Packers did add a true weapon when they spent a second-round pick on Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. The 6'0", 247-pound bruiser is more than just a battering ram or a poor man's Derrick Henry clone; he's a walking nightmare for would-be tacklers.
"I'll admit that when I started watching Dillon, I expected to see another Andre Williams: a slow-footed bruiser who pounded out a few yards at a time in Boston College's lost-in-the-'70s offense," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote. "But Dillion is shockingly quick, with excellent vision and cutback ability."
With legit 4.53-second speed, Dillon hits the hole with immense force and can break away once he's past the second level. He won't improve the passing game around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he'll give Green Bay another weapon who has to be game-planned against.
Houston Texans: RB David Johnson
While losing DeAndre Hopkins will undoubtedly hurt the Texans offense, Houston did acquire running back David Johnson as part of the deal involving the star wideout.
If he can regain his Pro Bowl form, the Texans offense will be extremely hard to handle.
Johnson is capable of topping 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards when healthy, but he hasn't been that since the 2016 season. Still, the thought of a healthy Johnson in the same backfield as Deshaun Watson should have Texans fans eager for the 2020 season to start.
Johnson is equally dangerous as a runner and as a receiver. That can only benefit Watson, who will have another outlet in the backfield—alongside Duke Johnson Jr.—as well as a runner for whom opposing defenses must account.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Philip Rivers
Two years ago, the Indianapolis Colts had a healthy Andrew Luck under center and finished the regular season with a 10-6 record and a playoff berth. Without Luck last season, Indy went 7-9 and missed the playoffs.
The combination of Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer couldn't replicate Luck's talent or production, which forced the Colts to be a largely run-oriented, ball-control team. While they remained competitive, they were never a real threat in the AFC South.
The offseason addition of quarterback Philip Rivers can bring balance back to the Colts offense. Rivers isn't as dynamic as Luck, but he is an eight-time Pro Bowler who threw for 4,615 yards last season.
Rivers will help return some quick-strike ability to Indianapolis' offense while preventing opposing defenses from keying in solely on the run.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to give quarterback Gardner Minshew II a full-season audition in 2020. Fortunately for Minshew, they also gave him a shiny new toy in former Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.
Though Shenault isn't an extremely polished receiver, he is dangerous with the ball in his hands and has the size (6'1", 227 lbs) and physicality needed to be a prime outlet target for Minshew.
"Shenault shines as a phone-booth bully who's able to body up and create late windows while securing throws with vice-grip hands," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Last season, Shenault caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns at Colorado. He should have similar numbers this season while playing opposite budding No. 1 receiver DJ Chark Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Coming off a Super Bowl victory and with one of the league's most prolific offenses, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't need to add another offensive weapon this offseason. They added former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the bottom of Round 1 anyway, which should make their offense even more unstoppable.
Edwards-Helaire is a dynamic dual-threat tailback who produced 1,414 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 2019. Along with fellow back and Super Bowl standout Damien Williams, Edwards-Helaire instantly gives Kansas City one of the AFC's top backfields.
The Chiefs will continue to lean on Patrick Mahomes and their passing attack. But with Williams and Edwards-Helaire now in the fold, head coach Andy Reid can attack opposing defenses virtually any way he chooses.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs III
The Las Vegas Raiders made Alabama product Henry Ruggs III the first wide receiver off the board in last month's draft. Why? Because the speedy deep threat is a weapon in the truest sense of the word.
The Crimson Tide speedster has legitimate 4.27-second speed, but he isn't just a turf-eater on the perimeter.
"Don't just call Ruggs a speedster," Pro Football Focus wrote. "He's a complete route-runner with legit ball skills, as well. He doesn't have to just be a deep threat, but he looks like a sure thing in that regard."
Yes, Ruggs can take the top off the defense, but he can also be a vicious mid-level target. Given a chance to shine as Las Vegas' No. 1 receiver, he could produce eye-popping numbers early in his career.
He had 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 catches last season at Alabama while sharing targets with Jeudy and likely 2021 first-rounder Devonta Smith.
Los Angeles Chargers: LB Kenneth Murray
The Los Angeles Chargers will eventually turn their offense over to quarterback Justin Herbert, at which point he should become their most dangerous new weapon. However, Herbert isn't likely to supplant Tyrod Taylor until/unless the Chargers' 2020 season is lost.
With what could be an elite defense this season, the Chargers' season may not be lost for some time.
L.A. is loaded with talented defensive players such as Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Derwin James and Casey Hayward. Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray should further help give the Chargers a championship-caliber defense.
"An athletic, productive, high-character team captain, Murray is the most productive run-defending linebacker in the 2020 draft class," B/R's Matt Miller wrote.
Free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is also a notable addition, but Murray's potential impact on the 18th-ranked run defense could bring this unit to an elite level.
Los Angeles Rams: RB Cam Akers
The Los Angeles Rams parted ways with running back Todd Gurley, who was arguably their biggest offensive weapon. While the Rams do have veterans such as Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown on the roster, incoming rookie Cam Akers is likely Gurley's heir apparent.
Like Gurley, Akers is equally effective as a bruising ball-carrier and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In 2019, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 4.95 yards per carry. He also caught 30 passes and scored 18 total touchdowns.
A compact 5'10" and 217 pounds, Akers has the size and the speed (4.47-second 40) needed to immediately emerge as the Rams' new leading tailback. While he won't make Rams fans forget about Gurley, he should provide them with plenty of thrills.
Miami Dolphins: CB Byron Jones
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins' most exciting new addition this offseason. However, the former Alabama star is coming off a dislocated hip and may not play until late in the 2020 season if at all.
If the Dolphins are going to be competitive this season, it'll be because of their new-look defense. The biggest addition to that defense is former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones.
Jones, a 2018 Pro Bowler and a legitimate No. 1 corner, will help head coach Brian Flores run the sort of press-man defense he utilized in New England. Along with returning standout Xavien Howard, he should also form one of the top cornerback duos in the league.
With players like Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and Shaq Lawson attacking up front, the Dolphins defense will be a formidable force this season.
Minnesota Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson
Trading away Stefon Diggs will likely have a negative impact on the Vikings' passing attack, but it may only be temporary.
Rookie first-rounder Justin Jefferson is an elite wide receiver prospect who can fill the hole created by Diggs' departure once he adapts to the speed and the nuances of the pro game.
The LSU product is a big (6'1", 202 lbs) receiver with a wide catch radius and plenty of after-the-catch ability. He should serve as a quality No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen and as a functional blocker on the perimeter in the running game.
Last season, Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. While it's entirely unrealistic to expect that level of production from him as a rookie, it's the sort of ceiling the former Tigers star could have at the pro level.
New England Patriots: S Kyle Dugger
With Tom Brady no longer in town, the New England Patriots are likely to return to a ball-control strategy that allows them to win with superior defense and special teams. Rookie safety Kyle Dugger fits perfectly into such a game plan.
The Lenoir-Rhyne product may be a small-school prospect, but he has big-time playmaking potential. In 2019 alone, he returned two punts and one interception for touchdowns.
The 6'1", 217-pound Dugger is a physical defender in addition to being a weapon with the ball in his hands. He racked up 31 tackles to go with his two picks in only seven games last season.
"It's rare to find a safety with elite size, speed, explosiveness and production at a Power Five school and almost impossible to find one at a Division II school," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Dugger crammed the stat sheet full and used those elite traits to dominate the opposition."
Dugger is a versatile two-phase player whom Bill Belichick will love utilizing in 2020.
New Orleans Saints: WR Emmanuel Sanders
The New Orleans Saints already had the league's seventh-ranked passing attack in 2019. Adding another receiver was not a necessity, but adding Emmanuel Sanders will make their offense even more threatening.
Although Michael Thomas set a single-season record for receptions last season, the Saints passing attack lacked a reliable second receiver opposite him. Last year's addition of tight end Jared Cook helped bolster the pass-catching corps as a whole, but the addition of Sanders will kick the offense up a gear.
In 10 games with the San Francisco 49ers last season, Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. In New Orleans' offense, he should have little trouble doubling that production over a full season, and he'll be able to burn defenses who overcommit to covering Thomas.
New York Giants: S Xavier McKinney
The New York Giants were not known as a defensive powerhouse capable of changing games with a big play last season. In fact, the Giants—who finished a league-worst minus-17 in turnover differential —were practically the opposite.
However, the addition of rookie safety Xavier McKinney could help reverse the trend in New York.
The former Alabama standout is a big play waiting to happen, as evidenced by his three interceptions, four forced fumbles and 5.5 tackles for a loss in 2019.
Along with free-agent additions like Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, McKinney could spark a defensive resurgence for Big Blue in 2020.
New York Jets: WR Denzel Mims
First-round offensive tackle Makhi Becton should pay early dividends for the New York Jets if he can turn his physical potential to productivity.
However, second-round receiver Denzel Mims is the more exciting weapon.
A big (6'3", 207 lbs) and physical pass-catcher, Mims can potentially be the type of No. 1 receiver quarterback Sam Darnold has lacked thus far in his NFL career. Mims caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns at Baylor in 2019 and could realistically approach those numbers as a rookie.
In addition to aiding Darnold, Mims should help make fellow Jets wideouts like Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder more effective.
Mims will be the receiver that opposing defenses have to worry about this season.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jalen Reagor
The Philadelphia Eagles struggled to field healthy receivers toward the end of the 2019 season. That should be less of a concern this year with rookie first-round pick Jalen Reagor in the fold.
Reagor, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery should forge a capable receiving corps for quarterback Carson Wentz. The rookie's skill set perfectly complements Jackson and Jeffery.
"He's electric with the ball in his hands, so getting it to him quickly rather than asking him to consistently make plays for himself as a ball-winner could be crucial," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
With Jackson stretching the field and Jeffery playing the role of possession receiver, Reagor should thrive as the explosive underneath option.
Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Eric Ebron
The Pittsburgh Steelers passing attack was a disaster in 2019 with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at the helm. However, it should be far better this year with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger back under center.
If it does, the addition of tight end Eric Ebron could be huge.
Ebron took a step back in 2019 with Jacoby Brissett under center for the Colts. However, he caught 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns the year before.
Ebron could produce those sort of numbers with Big Ben pulling the trigger. He'll also give the Steelers a strong two-tight-end package alongside Vance McDonald.
With those two on the line and guys like Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on the perimeter, Steelers opponents will be forced to pick their poison.
San Francisco 49ers: DT Javon Kinlaw
In the first round of this year's draft, the San Francisco 49ers added two dangerous new weapons: defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
Of the two, Kinlaw is potentially the more impactful because he better plays into San Francisco's strengths.
Will Aiyuk make a difference in San Francisco's passing game? Sure, but the 49ers reached Super Bowl LIV by leaning on their running game and their defensive front.
That defensive front lost DeForest Buckner when the Niners traded him to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 overall pick. Kinlaw has the potential to replace Buckner as a force in the middle of the defense.
Kinlaw racked up 6.0 sacks, 35 tackles and two passes defended last season at South Carolina. He could have even better numbers in 2020 as part of a rotation that includes Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Arik Armstead.
Seattle Seahawks: WR Phillip Dorsett
Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett might not be the most consistent pass-catcher, but he's fast and capable of making big plays.
He logged a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2015 scouting combine, and he turned 29 receptions into 397 yards and five touchdowns as a role player for the Patriots last season.
Dorsett's big-play ability is what makes him such an intriguing new weapon for the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle already has two wideouts in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett capable of stretching the field. Adding a third will make it extremely difficult for opposing secondaries to keep the ball in front of them.
Doubling Metcalf or Lockett won't be much of an option in 2020 because Dorsett has the skills to burn safeties over the top if they're shadowing one of the other pass-catchers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Tom Brady
Tom Brady may turn 43 in August, but the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still a threat.
In a "down" season in 2019, he still passed for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdown and eight interceptions. He did so with a receiving corps that featured Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and virtually nothing else.
In Tampa, Brady will throw to the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski.
It isn't just Brady's physical ability that makes him Tampa's most lethal new piece, however. It's his work ethic, experience and football IQ.
No matter what opposing teams scheme up to throw at Brady, the six-time champ has likely seen it before, prepared for it and will know how to counter. Brady's mental skills will give the Bucs a chance to win every time they take the field.
Tennessee Titans: RB Darrynton Evans
The Tennessee Titans already feature the reigning league rushing champion. So, why would a rookie running back be such an asset?
It's because adding a capable change-of-pace back will only make the Titans offense more unstoppable.
Derrick Henry was dominant throughout the 2019 regular season and postseason. However, keeping him healthy will be the key to another successful playoff run.
With former Appalachian State back Darrynton Evans replacing Dion Lewis—who fell out of favor last season—keeping Henry healthy should be far more manageable.
Evans, who racked up 1,480 rushing yards last season, is capable of handling the load for stretches when Tennessee decides to rest Henry. He's also premium injury insurance who can keep the Titans on course for the postseason if Henry goes down at any point.
Washington Redskins: Edge Chase Young
As quarterbacks who have faced Von Miller and the Bosa brothers can confirm, some of the NFL's biggest weapons can be found on defense.
The Washington Redskins landed such a player when they selected former Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in this year's draft.
Young can be just as dangerous this season as Nick Bosa was last year when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Like Bosa before him, Young will benefit from playing in a premier defensive-line rotation.
With players like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat in Washington's rotation, opponents will struggle to specifically game-plan for Young.
After racking up 16.5 sacks and 21.0 tackles for a loss at Ohio State in 2019, Young should be in store for a menacing rookie campaign.