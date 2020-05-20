Video: Chargers' Mike Williams Shows Off Hands with One-Handed Grabs at Home

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 20, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is making the most of stay-at-home orders.

The 25-year-old posted to Instagram Tuesday a video of him catching footballs with one hand from a machine with the caption, "Social distancing."

Williams previously uploaded a YouTube video showing him working out at an empty Santa Monica beach on April 1:

The 2017 seventh overall pick out of Clemson posted a career-high 1,001 yards on 90 catches across 15 regular-season games for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. Williams caught a career-most 10 touchdowns alongside 664 yards in 2018.

Los Angeles selected former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert sixth overall in April's draft to replace 38-year-old Philip Rivers, who departed for the Indianapolis Colts, and Williams seemed to approve:

The Chargers' passing attack was led by receiver Keenan Allen's 1,199 yards and running back Austin Ekeler's eight touchdowns.

