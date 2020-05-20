Video: Chargers' Mike Williams Shows Off Hands with One-Handed Grabs at Home

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is making the most of stay-at-home orders.

The 25-year-old posted to Instagram Tuesday a video of him catching footballs with one hand from a machine with the caption, "Social distancing."

Williams previously uploaded a YouTube video showing him working out at an empty Santa Monica beach on April 1:

The 2017 seventh overall pick out of Clemson posted a career-high 1,001 yards on 90 catches across 15 regular-season games for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. Williams caught a career-most 10 touchdowns alongside 664 yards in 2018.

Los Angeles selected former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert sixth overall in April's draft to replace 38-year-old Philip Rivers, who departed for the Indianapolis Colts, and Williams seemed to approve:

The Chargers' passing attack was led by receiver Keenan Allen's 1,199 yards and running back Austin Ekeler's eight touchdowns.