Tom Brady Works Out with Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, More at Tampa HS

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Bucs after 20 years with the New England Patriots, held a private workout with some of his new teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa on Tuesday, per Rick Stroud and Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard were among those who attended. Center Ryan Jensen was there as well to snap the ball, as were quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin to get in some throws.

Stroud and Knight provided more background and context on the meeting between Brady and his teammates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Brady appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills that Bucs receivers, tight ends and running backs ran Tuesday.

"The NFL said there was nothing wrong with Brady working out with teammates as long as they followed recommendations and guidelines set by the state, local authorities, medical experts and the league. Last Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida was open for business to pro sports leagues. NFL teams re-opened facilities to some employees as early as Tuesday. Coaches and players still are not permitted to return unless rehabbing an injury."

The players-only session began at 7 a.m. ET, per Stroud and Knight.

Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million guaranteed to join the Bucs, who parted ways with ex-signal-caller Jameis Winston this offseason after his fifth-year option expired.

In addition, Brady's ex-tight end in New England, three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, will enter the mix as well. Gronkowski didn't appear to be in attendance at the practice session, per the Tampa Bay Times, but he and Brady do have nine years of chemistry to work off before officially taking the field for the Bucs.

The same can't be said for Brady and the rest of his new teammates, none of whom has played with the six-time Super Bowl champion before. But it appears Brady is trying to do everything he can to create on- and off-field chemistry in Tampa before attempting to go for his seventh Lombardi Trophy.