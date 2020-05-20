Capital One's 'The Match': Odds for Tiger, Phil, Peyton, Brady Golf Event

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

With Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" taking place on Sunday, now is a good time to go over some of the key information you need to watch Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a golf matchup for the ages.

When does it start? How do you watch? What are the betting odds going into the event?

Below, we've got you covered.

When: Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET)

Watch: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

Odds: Woods/Manning (-225), per DraftKings. There are also a number of fun prop bets, including whether there will be a hole in one (+5000 there will be) or which whole the match will be won on (+100 for holes 15-17, +300 the 14th hole or sooner, +175 on the 18th hole or extra holes).

Mickelson won the original The Match over Woods and the cool $9 million pay day that accompanied the victory in Nov. 2018, taking 22 holes to do so. This time around, they added former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the equation.

And yes, the trash talk has already commenced.

Mickelson also ribbed Woods for the matchup being played at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, Woods' home course (h/t Laurence Miedema of The Mercury News):



"I can't wait to go to Tiger's place and take him down. Tiger thinks he has a huge advantage playing there because he was insistent that this event is played on his home course. Despite everyone else wanting to play it elsewhere. That's fine. We'll take it to him and Peyton. There will be no excuses. It's his home course but Tom and I are going to go down there and put it to them, and we'll make it that every time Tiger shows up at his home course, he'll have a bad memory."

The smack talk is worth watching for alone, but four competitors like Manning, Woods, Mickelson and Brady facing off in any sport would be worth tuning in to see. Plus, the event will raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, so the good time will be for a good cause.

And hey, play your cards right with a few accurate bets and it could make you some scratch, too.