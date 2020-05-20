Celtics Signed Basketball, Brad Stevens Experience Sells for $150K at Auction

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will gift a fan the ultimate game-day experience and a basketball signed by the team for $150,000 after his All In Challenge auction ended Wednesday night.

The starting bid was $2,500, and 46 bids were submitted.

Stevens accepted the All In Challenge on May 1, and Fanatics' official website provided a thorough description of his offer:

"You and three guests will visit the Auerbach Center at New Balance Headquarters, the Celtics' official practice facility, to watch the team shootaround the morning of the game. Included in the game-day experience is one VIP parking pass, VIP access for four guests, pregame dinner at the exclusive Putnam Club and courtside seats for the game right next to the Celtics bench.

"Prior to the start of the game, you and your guests will have your picture taken at center court on the Celtics' famed parquet floor at TD Garden. Your group will attend pre and postgame media sessions, including Coach Steven's pregame TV interview with Brian Scalabrine and NBC Sports Boston and a pregame radio interview with the voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande. In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime experience, all four guests will each receive a team autographed basketball."



Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum previously auctioned his game-worn jersey, Jordan Brand sneaker and courtside seats at the TD Garden for $80,000 in the viral COVID-19 relief initiative.

Boston hired Stevens in July 2013. Since then, the Celtics have made five straight playoff appearances from the 2014-15 campaign through last season but have not made it beyond the Eastern Conference Finals.

The All In Challenge, launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on April 14, has attracted hundreds of celebrities from across the entertainment landscape. The total pot sits at $45,117,583, and all funds will be split between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America to benefit those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.