George Kittle Talks 49ers Offseason, eSports During Rocket League Stream

George Kittle Talks 49ers Offseason, eSports During Rocket League StreamMay 20, 2020
Focus On Sport/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle appeared on Verizon's PayItForwardLive stream on Twitch with Rocket League professionals ViolentPanda and Virge.
While playing, the trio talked about the differences and similarities between traditional sports and eSports, ViolentPanda and Virge showed Kittle various tricks, and they talked about the changes in Kittle's offseason routine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch a replay of the broadcast below:
PayItForwardLive is a weekly stream put on by Verizon to benefit local communities by highlighting small businesses for people to support.
Tretter: Hurdles in NFL Return
NFLPA president and Browns center says he sees many issues before season can return during pandemic