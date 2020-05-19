NFLPA President JC Tretter: 'Long List of Hurdles' for NFL Return from COVID-19

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns center and NFL Players Association President JC Tretter foresees "a long list of hurdles" ahead of players and the league surrounding the viability of the 2020 season during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a contact disease, and we play a contact sport," Tretter told Browns reporters Tuesday. "You can't expect just to throw football back in and think that the virus is going to kneel down to almighty football. You have to look through different ways of making sure people stay healthy."

Tretter later added:

"There's a level of risk of everything. You're facing a level of risk right now going to the grocery store. There's always going to be a level of exposure that people are going to face in this. So I don't think we'll ever get to a point where there's no risk of exposure.

"Coming in contact with other people is a risk of exposure. So that's never going to be down to zero. Our job [at the NFLPA] is to try to get that to as close to zero as possible, and that's why you kind of have to look at everything."

