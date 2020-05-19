Megan Rapinoe 'Not Totally Shutting the Door' on Future Political Career

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Megan Rapinoe is already one of the greatest soccer players in United States history.

However, she isn't ruling out a career in politics for the country when she is done playing.

During an interview with Vice TV's Anand Giridharadas (h/t TMZ Sports), Rapinoe said "I'm not totally shutting the door, but it seems wild," when asked if she would consider a career in politics.

She added her dream job in politics would be "president, of course. If I'm going to do it, I want the biggest, baddest post."

In addition to her soccer career on the field, Rapinoe has ventured into political arenas in the past. She is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, including during the interview with Giridharadas, and during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup made it clear she wouldn't visit the White House if she helped lead the Americans to a title.

Trump responded with a Twitter rant saying "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS" and inviting the entire team to the White House even if it didn't win.

The United States ultimately did win in large part because of Rapinoe's brilliance as the World Cup Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner as the tournament's top scorer and overall player, but the team did not visit the White House.

Rapinoe also previously knelt during the national anthem as a way of protesting violence and inequality in this country, explaining her decision in an article for The Players' Tribune:

"I have chosen to kneel because in the time it has taken me to write this article, many more Americans have been lost to senseless violence. I have chosen to kneel because not two miles from my hotel in Columbus, Ohio, on the night before our USWNT match against Thailand, a 13-year-old boy named Tyre King was fatally shot by a police officer. I have chosen to kneel because I simply cannot stand for the kind of oppression this country is allowing against its own people. I have chosen to kneel because, in the words of Emma Lazarus, 'Until we are all free, we are none of us free.'"

She also remains one of the leading advocates in the United States Women's National Team's fight for equal pay.