Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson to Participate in Barack Obama's Virtual Graduation

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Russell Wilson are two of the several notable celebrities who will be making an appearance as former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a virtual graduation speech on June 6, according to Angie Martoccio of Rolling Stone.

Dear Class of 2020 will be streamed live on YouTube in an event "to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities." It comes as high school and college seniors were unable to have in-person graduations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barack and Michelle Obama highlight the session, along with Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Lady Gaga. Durant, Wilson and Michael Strahan represent the biggest stars from the sports world, while Taylor Swift, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bill and Melinda Gates are among the other big names being featured on the broadcast.

This will be the second commencement address from Obama, who spoke to graduates on May 16:

LeBron James also provided a speech to the Class of 2020 during the Graduate Together televised event.

