Woj: NBA's Return-to-Play Plan Involving Orlando Site Has 'A Lot of Traction'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 28: Generic photo of the game balls used on January 28, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

With the NBA likely to use a limited number of locations for any return to the court this season, Orlando, Florida, may be edging ahead of Las Vegas in the race to serve as host.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show that Orlando "has had a lot of traction," though he added a two-city plan remains on the table:

Wojnarowski reported May 8 that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a conference call with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts.

Silver said moving the league's operations to one or two cities "made the most sense" amid the COVID-19 pandemic: "There's no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there's not going to be fans. We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start."

Las Vegas and Orlando (specifically the Walt Disney World Resort) would provide not only the venues but also plenty of accommodations for all of the personnel necessary to stage games.

Las Vegas already hosts the bulk of the NBA's summer league, with games at Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The city has a number of other arenas (T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center and MGM Grand Garden Arena) that could be used as well.

Still, Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith wrote in April that Disney World might work better. The NBA would have tighter control over travel and accessibility, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex contains three arenas (HP Field House, Visa Center and The Arena) that could work for games.

Video Play Button

Any final decision about the NBA's restart could be weeks away. According to Wojnarowski, Silver indicated the league could wait until as late as mid-June before hammering out the important details.

Related

    What Are the NBA's Biggest Asterisks Since 1990?

    Our @BR_NBA staff put some of the biggest asterisks under the microscope 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Are the NBA's Biggest Asterisks Since 1990?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA's Return-to-Play Plan Has 'A Lot of Traction'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA's Return-to-Play Plan Has 'A Lot of Traction'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why 2-Way Players Lose More Than Money During Shutdown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why 2-Way Players Lose More Than Money During Shutdown

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    The Viral Moments These Players Had to Live Down

    @HughesNBA gives these players their due and defends their game against the haters

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Viral Moments These Players Had to Live Down

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report