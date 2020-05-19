Dan Majerle Sues Grand Canyon University, Seeks Contract Payments, Damages

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Dan Majerle has filed a lawsuit against Grand Canyon University after being fired as the head basketball coach in March, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

The coach is reportedly suing for breach of contract plus two other causes for action after he claimed to not have received a severance provision. The lawsuit also claims the school has created reasons for Majerle's firing:

"GCU has already begun a campaign to disparage Majerle as part of its effort to avoid its severance obligation to Majerle by creating false and pretextual reasons for Majerle's termination that are not 'Cause' for termination under the Agreement and that were never asserted during his employment as potential grounds for termination."

Majerle spent seven seasons with the Antelopes, accumulating a 136-89 overall record. The squad finished 13-17 in the 2019-20 season ahead of his termination.

"Dan just wants what is fair," his attorney, Dana Hooper, told Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic. "This isn’t the route Dan wanted to go, but he had no other option."

The coach is reportedly seeking what was owed for the remainder of his contract, which was set to run through 2022-23, "in addition to other damages," the complaint read.

"We regret that Coach Majerle's tenure had to end the way it did, but the university is prepared to defend itself and its decision if necessary should Coach Majerle decide to continue with litigation," the school wrote in a statement.

The school announced former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew as the newest head coach just five days after parting ways with Marjerle.

Majerle is well known in the area after spending eight of his 14 NBA seasons as a player with the Phoenix Suns. The shooting guard was selected to three All-Star games during that stint and was a key part of the squad that reached the 1993 NBA Finals.