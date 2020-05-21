AEW Double or Nothing 2020: Ranking Best Picks to Win Casino Ladder Match

0 of 9

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view Saturday night on B/R Live with Double or Nothing, a celebration of the company's first year headlined by championship encounters, the inaugural Stadium Stampede match and a revolutionary multi-man Casino ladder match for a future opportunity at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

The nine participants in that particular match will enter every 90 seconds. The first performer to retrieve a casino chip hanging overhead will be declared the winner, but here's the kicker: not all participants even have to be in the match for a winner to be determined, making the draw that much more significant.

With young, hungry talent making up the field, the question turns to which man is the best pick to win the match and earn the championship opportunity?

Find out with this look at the nine participants, ranked according to their value as the potential winner of the high-stakes match.