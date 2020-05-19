Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns to Headline UFC Card on May 30

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Gilbert Burns announced Tuesday he's signed on to fight Tyron Woodley at the UFC's next event May 30.

The UFC staged its last three shows at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. However, the location for the May 30 card remains up in the air.

UFC President Dana White told reporters the company could shift operations to Arizona if Las Vegas—the original destination—is off the table.

The company at least has a main event now.

Woodley initially had people talking with a cryptic tweet that hinted at a May 23 fight:

That was before the UFC pushed the show back a week because of lingering questions over whether Nevada would allow for the return of combat sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodley and Burns sit at Nos. 1 and 6, respectively, in the UFC's welterweight rankings. Woodley last fought at UFC 235 in March 2019, losing to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision and dropping the welterweight championship. Burns earned a first-round TKO victory over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 170 on March 14, his fifth straight win.

Burns would catapult himself up the welterweight division with a victory over Woodley, as it's the kind of result that would cement him as a genuine contender. Woodley, meanwhile, might be able to earn himself another title shot if he can dispatch Durinho.