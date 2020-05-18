Saints' Michael Thomas, Dolphins' DeVante Parker Exchange Trash Talk on IG

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 19, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

NFL on Fox asked a simple question Monday:

When Miami Dolphins wide receiver DaVante Parker answered that making a catch while guarded by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore was more difficult than breaking up a pass while guarding reigning Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, Thomas fired back:

Thomas led the NFL with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards last season, and the New Orleans Saints All-Pro has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four professional campaigns.

Parker recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 catches in 2019. The 27-year-old had nine receiving touchdowns combined from 2015-18.

Parker will have a chance to get his numbers up in 2020 with rookie fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa presumably taking over at quarterback, while Thomas will continue to catch passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Unfortunately, though, the Dolphins and Saints aren't scheduled to play next season.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: NFL Testing Facemasks with Surgical or N95 Material

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Testing Facemasks with Surgical or N95 Material

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Dungy: Rooney Rule Tweaks Could Have 'Unintended Consequences'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tony Dungy: Rooney Rule Tweaks Could Have 'Unintended Consequences'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Enhances Rooney Rule

    Teams will have to interview two external minority candidates for HC jobs and one candidate for coordinators (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Enhances Rooney Rule

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Ben Drops Hype Video 🔥

    Steelers QB kept his promise to not cut his hair until he could really throw again: ‘He’s back’ 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big Ben Drops Hype Video 🔥

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report