Saints' Michael Thomas, Dolphins' DeVante Parker Exchange Trash Talk on IG

NFL on Fox asked a simple question Monday:

When Miami Dolphins wide receiver DaVante Parker answered that making a catch while guarded by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore was more difficult than breaking up a pass while guarding reigning Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, Thomas fired back:

Thomas led the NFL with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards last season, and the New Orleans Saints All-Pro has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four professional campaigns.

Parker recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 catches in 2019. The 27-year-old had nine receiving touchdowns combined from 2015-18.

Parker will have a chance to get his numbers up in 2020 with rookie fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa presumably taking over at quarterback, while Thomas will continue to catch passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Unfortunately, though, the Dolphins and Saints aren't scheduled to play next season.