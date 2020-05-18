Spike Lee Tried to Meet with Zion Williamson for 'He Got Game 2' Before COVID-19

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Not only do Spike Lee and Ray Allen appear on board for He Got Game 2, Zion Williamson could join the project as well.

The director and star of He Got Game discussed the production on The Encore with Sage Steele (starts at 37:00):

Lee said he "tried to get a meet and greet" with the rookie before the coronavirus pandemic and planned to attend a New Orleans Pelicans home game.

He added Denzel Washington is not interested in a sequel, but a film could definitely be on the way.

"The story is murky in my mind but the material is so rich," Lee said.

Williamson had previously discussed doing a sequel during an interview with Brady Langmann of Esquire last October.

"I would definitely want to be like, in the part two of that movie," he said.