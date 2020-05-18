Jordan, Magic, Pippen's Signed, Game-Worn Dream Team Shoes to Be Auctioned

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Lelands Auctions

Autographed shoes worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen during their time on the Dream Team are set to go up for auction at the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction.

The shoes, which are up for auction for the first time, were worn during the Tournament of Americas qualifying event. Bids are now open to the public and run through June 19, with a portion of the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief.

Team USA dominated the Tournament of Americas, winning all six of their games in blowout fashion to qualify for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Jordan averaged 12.7 points and 5.0 assists for Team USA. Johnson added 9.7 points and 9.0 assists, while Pippen had 8.0 points and was second on the team with 6.1 assists per game.

While no estimate has been given for what the shoes may fetch, odds are collectors are going to go deep into their pockets for these pieces of once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia. 

Video Play Button

Related

    'The Last Dance' Winners and Losers

    We look at the biggest winners and losers from the epic series 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'The Last Dance' Winners and Losers

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from ‘The Last Dance’ finale ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    ‘The Last Dance’ Ends with a Maddening Question—and an Answer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    ‘The Last Dance’ Ends with a Maddening Question—and an Answer

    Haley O'Shaughnessy
    via The Ringer

    Re-Drafting the 2019 NBA Draft 📝

    Nearly one year later, we re-do the 2019 class

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2019 NBA Draft 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report