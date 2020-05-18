Jordan, Magic, Pippen's Signed, Game-Worn Dream Team Shoes to Be Auctioned

Lelands Auctions

Autographed shoes worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen during their time on the Dream Team are set to go up for auction at the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction.

The shoes, which are up for auction for the first time, were worn during the Tournament of Americas qualifying event. Bids are now open to the public and run through June 19, with a portion of the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief.

Team USA dominated the Tournament of Americas, winning all six of their games in blowout fashion to qualify for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Jordan averaged 12.7 points and 5.0 assists for Team USA. Johnson added 9.7 points and 9.0 assists, while Pippen had 8.0 points and was second on the team with 6.1 assists per game.

While no estimate has been given for what the shoes may fetch, odds are collectors are going to go deep into their pockets for these pieces of once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia.