Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Beat MJ Once 1-on-1; Then Immediately Lost Rematch

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Central Florida Marcus Jordan, left, drives past UAB's Aaron Johnson during an NCAA college basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Every son has the moment where he's finally capable of beating his father one-on-one.

Yes, even when your father is Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan, who played college basketball at UCF, said he beat His Airness one time in a game of one-on-one-on-one (a game they called cutthroat).

"I had a quick victory," Marcus told TMZ Sports. "I can't remember the score, but I did win. He ran it right back, and he obviously won on me and it was over. We didn't really play too much after that."

For anyone who watched The Last Dance, it is a quintessential MJ story that he would immediately want to get the win back—especially against his own son. Marcus Jordan says they don't really play much basketball anymore, with their competition spilling over to the golf course.

Still, even though Marcus Jordan never made the NBA himself, he got one up on some NBA players who tried and failed their hand at beating his retired father one-on-one.

