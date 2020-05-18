Teddy Bridgewater Calls It 'A Blessing' to Have Opportunity with Panthers

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater is once again QB1 on a depth chart, and he's grateful for the opportunity with the Carolina Panthers.

The quarterback discussed his move to the Panthers with Peter King of NBC Sports:

"It's a blessing to be back in this position that I'm in. Having someone believe in you, having an organization that believes in you and gives you the keys and says, 'Here, this is your opportunity,' that's all that I've asked for. I know that it's a difficult time right now and I'm not able to be around the guys, but with technology, we can FaceTime each other. We can call each other. We can meet. Guys have questions, it's easy to get access to each other."

King noted Bridgewater hasn't gotten a chance to work with any of his new teammates since signing a three-year deal with Carolina, but he has been throwing to a variety of college and pro receivers.

The transition might be difficult as the coronavirus pandemic has created numerous changes to the offseason programs, but this is his first time going into the season as an unquestioned starter in several years.

The 2014 first-round pick quickly won the job as a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings before emerging as a reliable player during his second season. Bridgewater earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2015 after the team went 11-5 in his 16 starts.

His career was then sidelined by a knee injury, which cost him nearly two full seasons of action.

The 27-year-old has made only six starts in the last four seasons combined—five of them last year for the New Orleans Saints in place of an injured Drew Brees—but he now gets a chance at a new beginning with the Panthers.

Even with facilities closed and face-to-face connections with teammates unavailable, Bridgewater appears ready to show what he can do.