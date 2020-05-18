Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater Says He's Planning a 100-Mile Bike Ride

Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made headlines for riding his bike to the Superdome for home games as a member of the New Orleans Saints last season.

The 27-year-old is upping his game significantly.

Bridgewater told NBC Sports' Peter King for his weekly Football Morning in America column that he's "planning a 100-mile ride" after recently completing a 75-mile ride from Miami to West Palm Beach earlier this month:

The Pro Bowler began his NFL career as the Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick (No. 32 overall) in 2014. The fact that Bridgewater is still able to ride a bike, let alone play football, is somewhat of a miracle after a gruesome knee injury suffered in an August 2016 practice cost him all of 2016 and most of 2017.

Bridgewater left the Saints for a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers during free agency in March.