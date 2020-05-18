Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater Says He's Planning a 100-Mile Bike Ride

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 18, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints waves to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made headlines for riding his bike to the Superdome for home games as a member of the New Orleans Saints last season.

The 27-year-old is upping his game significantly.  

Bridgewater told NBC Sports' Peter King for his weekly Football Morning in America column that he's "planning a 100-mile ride" after recently completing a 75-mile ride from Miami to West Palm Beach earlier this month:

The Pro Bowler began his NFL career as the Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick (No. 32 overall) in 2014. The fact that Bridgewater is still able to ride a bike, let alone play football, is somewhat of a miracle after a gruesome knee injury suffered in an August 2016 practice cost him all of 2016 and most of 2017.

Bridgewater left the Saints for a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers during free agency in March.

Video Play Button

Related

    LT: Emmitt Smith's NFL Rushing Record Will Never Be Broken

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LT: Emmitt Smith's NFL Rushing Record Will Never Be Broken

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker, Dunbar Released on Bail

    DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar released on $200K and $100K bond after alleged armed robbery Wednesday (NJ.com)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, Dunbar Released on Bail

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Best and Worst of Uniform Changes in the Offseason

    Let us know your favorite in the comments ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best and Worst of Uniform Changes in the Offseason

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Panthers Position Groups After the 2020 Draft

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Ranking Panthers Position Groups After the 2020 Draft

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire