Michael Jordan Denies Pushing off on Bryon Russell Before GW Shot: 'Bulls--t'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 14: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles past Bryon Russell #3 of the Utah Jazz prior to shooting the game winning jumpshot during game six of the 1998 NBA Finals played on June 14, 1998 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice and Credit: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Winterton/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

It is one of the most iconic shots in NBA history and one of the most memorable moments in the transcendent career of Michael Jordan.  

Jordan, holding the follow-through, connected on the winning jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, propelling his Chicago Bulls to a sixth championship in eight years and a second straight title over the Utah Jazz.

Except his detractors believe he pushed off Bryon Russell to create separation before launching the shot.

"Now, everybody says I pushed off," Jordan said in The Last Dance on Sunday. "Bulls--t. The man, his energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him that way."

            

Video Play Button

