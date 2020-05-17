Michael Jordan Denies Pushing off on Bryon Russell Before GW Shot: 'Bulls--t'

NBA Photos/Getty Images

It is one of the most iconic shots in NBA history and one of the most memorable moments in the transcendent career of Michael Jordan.

Jordan, holding the follow-through, connected on the winning jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, propelling his Chicago Bulls to a sixth championship in eight years and a second straight title over the Utah Jazz.

Except his detractors believe he pushed off Bryon Russell to create separation before launching the shot.

"Now, everybody says I pushed off," Jordan said in The Last Dance on Sunday. "Bulls--t. The man, his energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him that way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.