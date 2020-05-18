Top Takeaways from Night 5 of Chicago Bulls Documentary 'The Last Dance'

1 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Episode 9 of the The Last Dance tips off with highlights of the run-ins Michael Jordan had with Reggie Miller, one of the greatest shooters (and shooting guards) in NBA history.

Miller recounted an early-career matchup with MJ in which he was feeling himself a bit after a strong first half. He shot him a few verbal barbs, which unleashed Jordan in the second half of a Chicago Bulls victory.

As Jordan walked off the floor afterward, Miller recalls him saying, "Don't ever talk trash to black Jesus."

Later in their careers, these two met in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, which center Bill Wennington called the "hardest playoff series we had."

In Game 3 of that series, Miller scored 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting in a 107-105 win. In Game 4, he had one of the best moments of his career.

"A lot of players can make shots in the first three quarters of the game," Jalen Rose said. "But when you need a shot late, give the ball to Reggie."

On the second-to-last possession of the game, Indiana ran a side out-of-bounds play that got the ball to Reggie cutting toward the sideline. He spun off the catch, hoisted a three and drilled it with 0.7 seconds left. A double-clutch jumper from MJ rimmed out and sent the series back to Chicago tied 2-2.

After splitting Games 5 and 6, the Bulls were faced with what may have been their biggest challenge: Game 7 against Miller and a hungry Pacers squad led by coach Larry Bird.

"We're gonna win," Jordan said before the tip. "Game 7. We will win Game 7."

Indiana went up 12 early, but the Bulls evened the score by about midway through the second quarter. It was a seesaw battle from there.

After Rik Smits tipped a now infamous jump ball to Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr hit a three that tilted momentum to the Bulls. They never gave it back, winning the game 88-83 and the series 4-3.