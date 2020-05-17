Video: Rory McIlroy Trash-Talks During Charity Match, Brags About FedEx Cup Wins

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Rory McIlroy of the American Nurses Foundation team looks on from the second green during the TaylorMade Driving Relieve Supported By UnitedHealth Group on May 17, 2020 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even during a charity golf match, Rory McIlroy didn't miss an opportunity to trash-talk his opponents.

The No. 1 golfer in the world tried to psych out his opponents in Sunday's TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match by discussing his previous high-pressure wins:

McIlroy teamed up with Dustin Johnson to face Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a skins game that had $3 million on the line. The holes at Seminole Golf Club were worth between $50,000 and $500,000 each, helping raise money for the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation.

The high hole prices could create some pressure for someone like Wolff, a 21-year-old with just one PGA Tour win in his career.

However, it's clear McIlroy is unfazed with a resume that includes four majors and over $52 million in career earnings.

