Video: Rory McIlroy Trash-Talks During Charity Match, Brags About FedEx Cup Wins

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even during a charity golf match, Rory McIlroy didn't miss an opportunity to trash-talk his opponents.

The No. 1 golfer in the world tried to psych out his opponents in Sunday's TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match by discussing his previous high-pressure wins:

McIlroy teamed up with Dustin Johnson to face Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a skins game that had $3 million on the line. The holes at Seminole Golf Club were worth between $50,000 and $500,000 each, helping raise money for the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation.

The high hole prices could create some pressure for someone like Wolff, a 21-year-old with just one PGA Tour win in his career.

However, it's clear McIlroy is unfazed with a resume that includes four majors and over $52 million in career earnings.