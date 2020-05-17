Michael Jordan Autographed Pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s Sell for $560K at Auction

DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/Associated Press

A pair of Michael Jordan's autographed, game-worn Air Jordan 1s from 1985 sold at a Sotheby auction for $560,000 on Sunday.

As Sotheby's noted, the shoes were a Player Sample and were "custom-made for Jordan in sizes 13 and 13.5. Among the most valuable pairs of sneakers in history, these Air Jordan 1s are in remarkable condition, and were exclusively crafted for Jordan—featuring supple leather and a unique cut that was specific to MJ."

Jordan's sneaker line with Nike changed the shoe game forever, becoming arguably the most iconic sneaker line in the world. Jordan 1s remain a staple of any shoe aficionado's collection to this day.

The pair that sold Sunday were in the Chicago Bulls classic colors of red, black and white.