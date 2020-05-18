5 Ideas to Replicate Undertaker vs. Styles Success for WWE's Next Cinematic Bout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The coronavirus pandemic has led to WWE holding all of its TV and pay-per-view tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but the restrictions ended up forcing management to create some unique performances.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in the Firefly Fun House and the recent Money in the Bank PPV all received high praise for being original, entertaining and a lot of fun.

These cinematic matches offer a different kind of experience for both the fans and the wrestlers. It also gives WWE the opportunity to do multiple takes so every moment can be as close to perfect as possible.

This isn't the first time WWE has done this, though. The Wyatt Family fought The New Day at their compound in 2016 and Matt Hardy brought The Ultimate Deletion to WWE before leaving for All Elite Wrestling.

Shotgun Saturday Night used to regularly feature Superstars fighting in unconventional locations, including one time when The Undertaker performed a Tombstone Piledriver on an escalator.

Once WWE begins holding shows with fans in attendance again, we probably won't see this kind of match too often, but the company should consider using them for special occasions.

Let's look at some other potential venues for more cinematic matches and which Superstars would fit the gimmick.