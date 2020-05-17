Michael Jordan's UNC Dorm Room to Be Replicated at Hotel for Fans to Visit

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 04: Michael Jordan speaks to the crowd at halftime during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean Smith Center on March 4, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

If your ideal hotel room is 1980s dorm room chic, Graduate Hotels has just the room for you.

The new Chapel Hill, North Carolina, location will open with a complete replica of Michael Jordan's dorm room, which was featured in a 1983 edition of Sports Illustrated.

"The room is an identical replica," Graduate Hotels CEO Ben Weprin told Kieran Darcy of ESPN. "From the ceiling, to the brick wall, to the record player and records, the posters, the pennants—every single piece in that room, we have it."

The hotel will also feature other pieces of Jordan memorabilia, including game-worn sneakers, his North Carolina student ID and a $5 check MJ cashed for winning a game of pool. 

"We thought it would be a fun way to pay homage to him," Weprin said. "It is like going back in time, trying to get in the head of Michael Jordan. He was a normal kid—even though he is an icon now."

Jordan's room was standard fare for any college student. It featured a massive CBS Sports poster, along with posters of Marques Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, along with a twin bed that looked far too small to fit MJ's 6'6" frame. 

No word on if the gigantic umbrella MJ was rocking in the pictures will also be included. 

Video Play Button

