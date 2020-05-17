4-Star QB Dematrius Davis Commits to Auburn over LSU, Texas A&M and Va Tech

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

Photo credit: 247Sports

Auburn landed one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 class as Dematrius Davis announced his commitment to the school Sunday:

The 4-star recruit is considered the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 130 player overall by 247Sports' composite rankings.

He accounted for more than 4,000 yards through the air and on the ground with 54 total touchdowns as a junior in 2019, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

Davis had previously committed to Virginia Tech but reopened his recruitment earlier this month.

The Texas native has already had an impressive high school career against quality competition:

This includes some memorable heroics for the state title:

Adding his resume to his skill set, he was a highly sought-after recruit nationwide.

Video Play Button

Davis had more than two dozen offers around the country, listing LSU, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among his finalist before settling on Auburn.

With at least four losses in each of the last six seasons, the Tigers could use another difference-maker offensively.

Though Auburn is happy with what Bo Nix provided as a freshman, Davis could be next in line to give the SEC squad another versatile weapon at quarterback.

