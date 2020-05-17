Devin McCourty: Tom Brady Leaving Patriots 'Wasn't Like the End of the World'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was worried more about his own free agency than Tom Brady this offseason.

The veteran provided his reaction to Brady leaving recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

"I honestly didn't think twice about Tom Brady's free agency, because I was a free agent. That was my main concern, where my family would end up. Would we be back in New England? Then when I signed my deal and I was back, you kind of think of all the guys. Tom, the Kyle Van Noys, the Jaime Collins. All of those guys you had relationships with, Mathew Slater. That you kinda know, man, this could be it. That coulda been the last game I played with these guys. When he made a decision, to me it wasn't like the end of the world."

Brady notably signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving New England after 20 years with the organization.



McCourty had spent 10 years in New England and also could have been on the move, but he re-signed on a two-year deal worth $23 million.

The 2010 first-round pick has started every game he has played since joining the NFL and hasn't missed a game since 2016. He has been part of three Super Bowl titles, earned two Pro Bowl selections and tied for second on the team with five interceptions in 2019.

Retaining McCourty was important for the team's continuity heading into 2020, especially with other key defenders like Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins leaving in free agency.

Still, the focus in New England will be at quarterback after relying on Brady for so long. Jarrett Stidham is the projected starter, but he has only thrown four regular-season passes in the NFL.

Despite the concern from fans, McCourty wished Brady well as he moves onto the next chapter of his career.

"You become a free agent, that's what our league is about," the 32-year-old. "That's what players before us have fought for. Be a free agent and choose. I was happy for him if he did what makes him happy."