Report: NHL, NHLPA 'Making Progress' on 24-Team Stanley Cup Playoffs for Return

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a news conference before an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Uniondale, NY. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

The NHL and NHLPA are reportedly "making progress" on a 24-team Stanley Cup playoff if the league returns to the ice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported talks gained traction over the weekend, though no formal announcement is imminent. The proposed reconfiguration of the playoffs would end the 2019-20 regular season and have the top 24 teams make the postseason.

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported a proposed structure would break the 24 teams into four divisional groups for a round-robin style first round:

Atlantic Division: Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens. 

Metropolitan Division: Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Panthers, New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets. 

Central Division: St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific Division: Las Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

