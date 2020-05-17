Browns' Nick Chubb Says He'd Draft Jarvis Landry over Odell Beckham in Fantasy

David Richard/Associated Press

Jarvis Landry, not Odell Beckham Jr., is the Cleveland Browns receiver you want in 2020, according to Nick Chubb.

The Browns running back told ESPN's Matthew Berry he would take Landry over Beckham because of the former's consistency.

"For one, Odell, he's gonna have those games where he goes crazy—four touchdowns, 200 yards, stuff like that. It's hard to pass on that," Chubb said (9:00 mark). "But you get Juice, you gonna get consistent, one-two touchdowns a game, 80 yards receiving. Me, I don't really like gambling, so I'll probably have to go with Juice."

Landry outscored Beckham in their first season as teammates, putting up a 83-1,174-6 stat line compared to Odell's 74-1,035-4. Landry even had the more explosive game of the two, recording eight receptions for 167 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in September. Both players had just two 100-yard receiving games in a disappointing season for the Browns offense.

Over a larger sample, however, Beckham is both more explosive and more consistent. Odell has gone over 1,000 yards in five of his six NFL seasons, with the only exception being his injury-riddled 2017 campaign. Landry has topped 1,000 yards just three times in as many seasons.

While Landry has had at least 81 receptions in each of his NFL seasons, Beckham's full-season low is 74. It's not as if he's far enough behind to make up for the difference in yardage.

If anything, Landry's underneath consistency should make Beckham more explosive over the top as the Browns attempt to be more efficient next season after firing Freddie Kitchens.