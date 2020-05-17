Hope Solo, Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan Dies After Being Shot

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens' dog Conan died Saturday after being shot while running through the woods near the couple's home.

"We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night. He fought up until the very end," Solo tweeted. "We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.

"Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe."

Solo revealed someone shot Conan on Wednesday, saying he was in "critical condition." The couple rushed him to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital in North Carolina in hopes of saving his life.

No further details on the shooting have been made public. Solo and Stevens own several Doberman dogs, and the breed has a special meaning to the couple.