Yadong, Vera and UFC Performance Bonus Payouts for Overeem vs. Harris Card

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Song Yadong and Marlon Vera both earned an additional $50,000 for their performances at UFC on ESPN 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, as UFC President Dana White announced Yadong vs. Vera as Fight of the Night.

The featherweight bout opened the main card and went the distance, with Yadong winning by unanimous decision, as all three judges scored it 29-28 in his favor.

The victory was a big one for Yadong, as the 22-year-old continued his meteoric rise. He is now 16-4-1 as a professional and has gone unbeaten in his past nine fights. That includes five wins and one draw in the UFC.

Yadong fought Cody Stamann to a majority draw at UFC on ESPN in December after getting deducted one point for an illegal knee.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Vera fell to 15-6-1 professionally. The loss was his first since February 2018, as he entered the bout on a five-fight winning streak, all of which came under the UFC umbrella.

Yadong and Vera weren't the only ones to receive a bonus, as both Cortney Casey and Miguel Baeza were awarded $50,000 apiece for Performance of the Night.

Casey submitted Mara Romero Borella with an armbar in the first round of their women's flyweight fight on the preliminary card, while Baeza knocked out Matt Brown in the second round of their welterweight contest to close out the prelims.