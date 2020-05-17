Why AEW's Chris Jericho Is the Current GOAT of Professional Wrestling

1 of 5

Jericho will celebrate his 30th year in professional wrestling this October, a remarkable feat in its own right.

That he has been able to stay relevant that long is a testament not only to his hard work and dedication but, also, to his ability to recognize when something is getting stale and change it.

Reinvention has been key to Jericho's run and something that sets him apart from his peers.

While he very easily could have taken the Y2J character from WWE and beat that into the ground simply because he was over and fans loved him, he recognized when something was no longer creatively fulfilling and altered it.

No longer satisfied with his role as the generic white-meat babyface that he had played as Corazon de Leon in Mexico, or as one-half of The Thrillseekers with Lance Storm in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Jericho seized the opportunity to turn heel during his WCW run and completely did away with the notion that all he could play was that good-looking midcard hero.

He developed a heel persona that was oftentimes goofy but always entertaining and captured the attention of those in WWE. So much so that he debuted for that company in 1999 with a new persona: industry savior Y2J.

That character got him through an incredible run, one that saw him become the first undisputed champion by defeating "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night (in case he hadn't already told you).

Upon his return in 2007, he needed to change, and by the following May, he underwent a dramatic reinvention that saw him become a suit-and-tie wearing bad guy. He was meticulous with his performances and cunning. He was a cerebral villain who spoke slowly, never allowing his emotions to get to him, and did every dastardly deed with some sort of plan in mind.

He was the absolute best thing about WWE television from 2008 through 2010, and it was not even close. His willingness to take the risk to discard a character that had finally earned him that worldwide recognition in favor of one no one knew would work as well as it did, showcased that creative ballsiness that has defined his career.

Whether he gets a scarf over, has fans chanting "YOU JUST MADE THE LIST!" or plays the oblivious sidekick to a much more manipulative universal champion Kevin Owens, Jericho has always been able to pinpoint exactly when a character has run its course and change things up to keep himself fresh and relevant.

It also sells him a ton of merchandise, as we have witnessed thus far in his run with All Elite Wrestling.

Le Champion, The Inner Circle and The Bubbly Bunch have all kept him at the forefront of the industry, both in terms of merchandise sales and star power. When he needs to get serious for a high-profile match, one in which things require him to leave the rockstar persona behind, he transforms into The Painmaker, signifying the agony he is about to put someone through.

And again, said reinvention prevents audience exhaustion.

There is nothing wrong with a performer doing what works for three decades. Flair did it. Michaels was a Sexy Boy way after the bald spot and grizzled veteran look set in. Triple H has been The Game for two decades. It is Jericho's willingness to leave the comfortable for the unknown and, more importantly, somehow making it all work that keeps him at the forefront of an industry that would have passed a lesser performer by 10 years ago.