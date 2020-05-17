Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning, Best Athletes Who Retired After Winning a Title

3 of 5

JOHN GAPS III/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway lost the first three Super Bowls of his career by a combined score of 136-40.

Although the Broncos faced off against three teams that were NFC powerhouses that won multiple Super Bowls in the 1980s (the New York Giants, Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers), it was still a shock to see Denver blown out as badly as they were following a trio of AFC title game wins, all of which came versus the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately for Elway and the Broncos, the team was unable to seriously contend for a Super Bowl in the six years that followed outside 1991, when Denver lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game. The Broncos wallowed a bit in the middle of the NFL standings but never bottomed out.

However, an influx of talent on the coaching and personnel levels helped Denver roll beginning in 1996, when players such as defensive end Neil Smith, running back Terrell Davis and wideout Ed McCaffrey joined a team that already had talented stars such as Elway, wide receiver Rod Smith and safety Steve Atwater.

Denver finished 13-3 in 1996 but was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

The following year, Denver went 12-4 but was forced into the underdog role after the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West, forcing the Broncos to the wild card. That proved to be no problem for Elway, as he expertly guided the team through a loaded AFC playoff field capped by a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a tough defense.

They then shocked heavy favorite Green Bay Packers, led by three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre. Elway won the Super Bowl MVP and provided one of the championship game's all-time highlights with his "helicopter run" to help set up a touchdown.

Elway had one more run in him afterward, piloting the Broncos to a 13-0 start before finishing 14-2. He completed 59.0 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

The playoffs were largely a breeze from there, save for a 10-0 halftime deficit in the AFC Championship to the New York Jets, who flailed in the second half and lost 20-10.

Denver beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 in a Super Bowl that didn't seem as close as the score indicated. He went 18-of 29 for 336 yards and an 80-yard touchdown pass to Rod Smith that broke the game open. Elway also added a rushing touchdown.

Elway soon retired on top, ending an illustrious Hall of Fame career that included an NFL MVP and nine Pro Bowls.