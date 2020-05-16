Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Says He's Dropped 7 Percent Body Fat This Offseason

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Ron Rivera is getting a revamped Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback as he begins his first season as head coach in Washington.

While Haskins looks to solidify his role as the starter in D.C., the quarterback has shed 11 pounds and lowered his body fat by seven percent this offseason.

Haskins weighed in at 231 pounds last year.

The 23-year-old, who was selected No. 15 overall in 2019, won't have too much competition this year in training camp. Washington did add Kyle Allen from Carolina, but Alex Smith is still rehabbing from a devastating leg injury and doesn't appear to factor into the team's plans for 2020.

That means the job is Haskins' to lose, and he's made the physical strides to ensure he stays atop the depth chart.

In nine games (seven starts) last season, Haskins completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions along with three fumbles.

He'll need to do better than that over a full 16-game slate if he wants to impress Rivera. The weight loss is certainly an encouraging start.