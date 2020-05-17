Quick Takes on Edge vs. Orton, WWE IC Title Tournament, Wild Card Rule and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view feels like an eternity ago after everything that transpired this past week in WWE. If nothing else, each of these happenings should provide fans with plenty to get excited (and complain) about as the summer season gets underway.

It was announced on Sunday night that Backlash on June 14th will be the next major event on the WWE calendar, which looks to be headlined by a standard wrestling match between Randy Orton and Edge. This is despite Edge giving Orton his comeuppance at WrestleMania 36 and seemingly putting their rivalry to rest once and for all.

Earlier that same evening, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match won by Asuka was actually for the now-vacant Raw Women's Championship. Although it's refreshing to have a new champ after over a year, WWE has their work cut out for them when it comes to making The Empress of Tomorrow a threat again.

On the SmackDown side of things, a tournament to determine the next Intercontinental champion commenced on Friday night with Elias advancing over King Corbin and Daniel Bryan beating Drew Gulak in the opening round. How the rest of the bracket will be handled along with who will ultimately come out on top remains to be seen.

This week's Quick Takes will delve further into these topics in addition to Enes Kanter expressing interest in an eventual WWE run, the Wild Card Rule returning under a new name, and much more.