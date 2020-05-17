The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris

0 of 8

Eight days later and it's the new normal.

A Saturday after the UFC became the first major sports organization in America to restart operations amid the global pandemic, its third card in Jacksonville, Fla.—in spite of no fans and a slew of masked corner teams and officials—seemed almost a routine exercise by comparison to the first two.

The ESPN broadcast crew of Brendan Fitzgerald, Paul Felder and Michael Bisping was again at different tables and the conversations between fighters and their corners were still as noticeable as they'd been all week, but the show went on without a noticeable hitch, leaving Felder to suggest the company go ahead and keep things just as they are for awhile longer.

"This has been great," he said. "Let's just stay in Florida and keep putting on more fights."

Indeed, nearly everything fell into predictable place other than a couple coin-flip judging decisions.

And the main event delivered on its promise of big-man tumult once the emotions generated by a tragic pre-fight back story were put aside.

As usual, nearly a dozen fights means a full slate of wins and losses in addition to the ones on the results sheet, so we've gone ahead and selected ours for presentation here. Take a look and see how your list and your impressions from the fight night compares with ours.