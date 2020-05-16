WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase with Otis, Charlotte, Sami Zayn's Vacant IC Title

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE SmackDown's viewership rose for the second consecutive week with Friday's episode averaging 2.043 million viewers in the overnight ratings.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown also scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which ranked No. 3 on the night. Last week's SmackDown averaged 2.040 million viewers, which was an increase from 1.885 million the previous week.

SmackDown opened with Money in the Bank ladder match winner Otis appearing on Miz TV. The segment delved deeper into Otis as a person and led to The Miz and John Morrison challenging Otis and a partner of his choice to a tag team match in the main event.

Otis asked universal champion Braun Strowman, who seemed apprehensive at first because of Otis' status as Mr. Money in the Bank. Strowman ultimately agreed, though, and scored the pinfall victory for his team.

NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair also appeared on the show as part of the brand-to-brand invitational. The Queen cut a promo only to be interrupted by SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Charlotte and Bayley agreed to a match for next week's SmackDown, but the segment also served to further the tension between Bayley and Sasha, as Flair questioned whether Banks is happy being an afterthought behind Bayley.

The tournament to crown a new intercontinental champion began as well after Sami Zayn was forced to relinquish the title while being unable to compete.

Elias beat King Corbin and Daniel Bryan beat his coach, Drew Gulak, in first-round matches to earn a spot in the semifinals. Additional first-round matches pitting Jeff Hardy against Sheamus and AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will be held next week.

Next week's SmackDown looks like a stacked show on paper with the two Intercontinental Championship tournament matches and the champion vs. champion match in Charlotte vs. Bayley on tap.

Also, Otis will team with Mandy Rose to face Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville in a mixed tag team match.

