Report: Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'Future Plans' Are 'Hard to Pinpoint'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most sought-after free agent after next season if he doesn't re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, but no one seems to have any idea what the NBA MVP is going to do.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Antetokounmpo's "future plans" have become "hard to pinpoint" because the coronavirus pandemic "has changed things so drastically."

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported in February that executives around the NBA were expecting Antetokounmpo to re-sign with the Bucks this offseason.

Under normal circumstances, Antetokounmpo would have been eligible to sign the richest deal in league history by staying with the Bucks. The Athletic's Eric Nehm and Danny Leroux noted the Greek Freak's supermax deal would be worth $253.75 million over five years.

As a result of lost revenue due to the pandemic, the NBA's salary cap is expected to be significantly impacted. Berman reported May 9 that the $109.1 million cap figure for 2020-21 will be lowered.

Leroux did note that Antetokounmpo already being signed for next season means the first year of his designated veteran extension wouldn't kick in until 2021-22, when it is "far less likely [the pandemic will] affect the salary cap and thus his contract value."

Milwaukee had the NBA's best record in the regular season last year (60-22) but lost to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals. The team was once again atop the league standings this year with a 53-12 record when play was suspended because of the pandemic.