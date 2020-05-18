Dark-Horse NFL MVP Candidates Who Could Steal Spotlight from Mahomes, Lamar

0 of 6

The NFL MVP award has been a refreshing point of discussion over the past few seasons.

Onlookers have seen the next wave of superstars take over. Past winners like Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have given way to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson over the last two seasons.

So the question is simple: Who's next?

If the budding trend of unexpected winners continues into 2020, several candidates could steal the crown while pushing aside Mahomes and Jackson. Whether it's another upward-swinging star, returning veteran or a shocking non-quarterback (the last non-QB win was 2012), several players sit in great projected positions on improved teams and could shove their way into the conversation. And none are listed among the nine players with the best odds to win the award at Caesars Palace.

These are the dark-horse candidates to keep in mind.