2020 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored over Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott

2020 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored over Lamar Jackson, Dak PrescottMay 11, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored to win his second NFL MVP award in three years.
According to Caesars Sportsbook, Mahomes holds +400 odds (bet $100 to win $400) to be the 2020 NFL MVP. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has the second-best odds at +650, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+900) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+1200):
Mahomes was named the 2018 NFL MVP in his first year as the Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback. The 24-year-old joined Peyton Manning as the only signal-callers in league history to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in one regular season.
Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record while breaking the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) en route to collecting last season's MVP honors.
As for the rest of the field, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman disclosed an interesting MVP nugget about Wilson earlier Monday:
Mahomes led the Chiefs to the franchise's first title in 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV and earned Super Bowl MVP in February.
The 2020 season is scheduled to begin with the Chiefs and Houston Texans on Sept. 10.
