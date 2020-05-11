2020 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored over Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored to win his second NFL MVP award in three years.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Mahomes holds +400 odds (bet $100 to win $400) to be the 2020 NFL MVP. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has the second-best odds at +650, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+900) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+1200):

Mahomes was named the 2018 NFL MVP in his first year as the Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback. The 24-year-old joined Peyton Manning as the only signal-callers in league history to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in one regular season.

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record while breaking the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) en route to collecting last season's MVP honors.

As for the rest of the field, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman disclosed an interesting MVP nugget about Wilson earlier Monday:

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the franchise's first title in 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV and earned Super Bowl MVP in February.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin with the Chiefs and Houston Texans on Sept. 10.