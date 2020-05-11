2020 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored over Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 11, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the turf after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored to win his second NFL MVP award in three years.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Mahomes holds +400 odds (bet $100 to win $400) to be the 2020 NFL MVP. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has the second-best odds at +650, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+900) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+1200):

Mahomes was named the 2018 NFL MVP in his first year as the Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback. The 24-year-old joined Peyton Manning as the only signal-callers in league history to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in one regular season.  

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record while breaking the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) en route to collecting last season's MVP honors.

As for the rest of the field, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman disclosed an interesting MVP nugget about Wilson earlier Monday:

Video Play Button

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the franchise's first title in 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV and earned Super Bowl MVP in February.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin with the Chiefs and Houston Texans on Sept. 10.

Related

    Brady Worn Out by McDaniels

    Tom Brady’s ‘deteriorating relationship’ with Josh McDaniels was part of reason he left, per 'Brady vs Manning' author

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Worn Out by McDaniels

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Offseason Report Cards

    We grade every team's offseason moves 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Offseason Report Cards

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dolphins, Tua Agree to Deal

    Miami gives its first-round QB a 4-yr, $30.3M fully guaranteed deal with $19.6M signing bonus

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins, Tua Agree to Deal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Favored Over Lamar, Dak in 2020 MVP Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Favored Over Lamar, Dak in 2020 MVP Odds

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report