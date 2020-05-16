Michael Jordan Told 'Cigar Aficionado' Editor He Smoked Before Bulls Home Games

MIKE NELSON/Getty Images

Cigar Aficionado editor-in-chief and publisher Marvin Shanken revealed to Sam Schube of GQ that NBA legend and noted cigar connoisseur Michael Jordan told him he smoked a cigar before every Chicago Bulls home game:

"The interview took place in his living room, where he has a wine cellar, a cigar room, and you're surrounded by six MVPs. It's daunting. You realize that this is a very special man. The thing that blew me away was—and I have to go back to see how it came up; maybe I was asking about his smoking habits, and why he smoked and so forth—he confessed to me that nobody knew, but on the way to every Bulls home game, because he's in the car for an hour and fifteen minutes to an hour and a half, he smoked a cigar. Usually a Hoya de Monterrey Double Corona. Which would allow him to relax, and be ready for the game."



NBA teams likely aren't encouraging players to smoke cigars pregame these days, even if it did apparently work wonders for the six-time NBA champion, five-time NBA MVP and principal member of the GOAT debate alongside LeBron James.

Jordan's love for cigars was no secret during his playing days, and it's become even more evident lately following the release of the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, which covers Jordan and the 1990s Bulls dynasty.

As noted in the quote, the smoking took place before every home game. The 1990s Bulls just so happened to be one of the most dominant home teams in NBA history, going 39-2 in 1995-96 and 1996-97 and 37-4 in 1997-98.

Ultimately, cigar smoking probably isn't recommended for mortal athletes, but it seemed to help Jordan, who retired with the highest point-per-game scoring average in league history, a feat that stands today.