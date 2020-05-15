Channing Frye: Players Wouldn't Want to Play with Michael Jordan in Today's NBA

Channing Frye: Players Wouldn't Want to Play with Michael Jordan in Today's NBAMay 16, 2020
Many consider Michael Jordan the greatest player of all time, but former NBA player Channing Frye isn't so sure MJ would find the same success in today's three-point-heavy game.
Frye discussed Jordan on NBC Sports Northwest's Talkin' Blazers podcast (via Marlow Ferguson Jr. of FanSided):
"He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him. Right? I think you have to adjust and adapt, and to say that Jordan would average 50? No, he wouldn't. Everyone would double-team him."
Jordan, who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2009. He was the 1984-85 Rookie of the Year, a five-time league MVP and a 10-time scoring champ. His legendary career has been under the spotlight of late with the airing of ESPN's The Last Dance.
Frye's take is sure to cause a heated debate among fans, but one thing is indisputable: Jordan knew how to win in his era.
