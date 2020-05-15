Channing Frye: Players Wouldn't Want to Play with Michael Jordan in Today's NBA

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Many consider Michael Jordan the greatest player of all time, but former NBA player Channing Frye isn't so sure MJ would find the same success in today's three-point-heavy game.

Frye discussed Jordan on NBC Sports Northwest's Talkin' Blazers podcast (via Marlow Ferguson Jr. of FanSided):

"He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him. Right? I think you have to adjust and adapt, and to say that Jordan would average 50? No, he wouldn't. Everyone would double-team him."

Jordan, who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2009. He was the 1984-85 Rookie of the Year, a five-time league MVP and a 10-time scoring champ. His legendary career has been under the spotlight of late with the airing of ESPN's The Last Dance.

Frye's take is sure to cause a heated debate among fans, but one thing is indisputable: Jordan knew how to win in his era.