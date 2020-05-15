Channing Frye: Players Wouldn't Want to Play with Michael Jordan in Today's NBA

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 16, 2020

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls listens to a question addressed to him about his future 11 June during a press conference after practice for Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Jordan has lead the Bulls to a lead in the best-of- seven series three games to one. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Many consider Michael Jordan the greatest player of all time, but former NBA player Channing Frye isn't so sure MJ would find the same success in today's three-point-heavy game.

Frye discussed Jordan on NBC Sports Northwest's Talkin' Blazers podcast (via Marlow Ferguson Jr. of FanSided):

"He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him. Right? I think you have to adjust and adapt, and to say that Jordan would average 50? No, he wouldn't. Everyone would double-team him."

Jordan, who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2009. He was the 1984-85 Rookie of the Year, a five-time league MVP and a 10-time scoring champ. His legendary career has been under the spotlight of late with the airing of ESPN's The Last Dance.

Frye's take is sure to cause a heated debate among fans, but one thing is indisputable: Jordan knew how to win in his era.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Class 📝

    Deandre Ayton went No. 1 in 2018 but not our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Haslem: Ray Allen's 3 Biggest NBA Finals Shot Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Haslem: Ray Allen's 3 Biggest NBA Finals Shot Ever

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Reopening Practice Facility

    LA will reopen its practice facility on a limited basis starting Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Reopening Practice Facility

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic, Stephen A. to Host ABC Special After 'The Last Dance'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic, Stephen A. to Host ABC Special After 'The Last Dance'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report