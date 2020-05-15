Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, J.J. Watt Take Part in Facebook, IG #Graduation2020

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Commencement ceremonies around the country are going to look a lot different this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One thing that won't change are the messages of hope, inspiration and perseverance passed down to all those getting ready for the next stage in their lives. In a virtual graduation ceremony Friday, a number of athletes and celebrities congratulated and encouraged the class of 2020, and the video was shared on Instagram.

Here's what some of the world's biggest sports icons had to say:

Olympic champion Simone Biles: "I know you're missing what was supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that ceremony doesn't change a thing. You've already won."

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt: "Nobody knows what the future holds, and that can be a very scary thing. But in your case, it can be a very exciting thing."

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard: "If anything, it's a lesson that you guys can take from it in understanding that life throws random things at you."

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul: "Be present in any and everything you do. And just remember that sometimes it's going to be tough."

The six-minute video also featured words from Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, John Mayer, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey, Usher and Diplo.