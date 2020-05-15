Kobe, Gianna Bryant Cause of Death Ruled Blunt Trauma by LA County Autopsy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game the two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

An autopsy confirmed that Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven other victims in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash died as a result of blunt trauma. 

Per Jason Duaine Hahn of People, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy findings Friday. 

"On Jan. 28, the cause of death for all nine decedents was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident," the report states.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Report: Lakers Reopening Practice Facility

    LA will reopen its practice facility on a limited basis starting Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Reopening Practice Facility

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft ✍

    @Jonwass uses the @BR_NBA Fantasy League draft order to put together a full two-round mock ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft ✍

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Fake Knicks GM Trades for Russ

    @MadisonSquareGM brings a star to New York, sending monster package to Houston.

    @EricPincus details all the fantasy trades in his Insider Report ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fake Knicks GM Trades for Russ

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    GMs on MJ in the Modern NBA 🐐

    How would teams build around Jordan today? Who would be his co-star? How would he be used? Execs and coaches weigh in ➡️

    B/R's Ric Bucher will be in the app at 1:30ET to answer your questions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    GMs on MJ in the Modern NBA 🐐

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report