Kobe, Gianna Bryant Cause of Death Ruled Blunt Trauma by LA County Autopsy

Kobe, Gianna Bryant Cause of Death Ruled Blunt Trauma by LA County AutopsyMay 15, 2020
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
An autopsy confirmed that Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven other victims in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash died as a result of blunt trauma.
Per Jason Duaine Hahn of People, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy findings Friday.
"On Jan. 28, the cause of death for all nine decedents was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident," the report states.
